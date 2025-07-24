Whats Your Story: Serving Smiles

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Melissa Guidry—known to most folks in Scott simply as Missy—never set out with a plan.

“I just went along with what life offered me, you know? It just led me here,” she said.

Where “here” turned out to be is The Coffee Depot, a small-town café where Missy now spends her days serving more than just coffee. She greets regulars with warmth, chats with newcomers like old friends, She says she’s always been drawn to people.

“I love the people. I love talking to people, you know,” she said.

When asked if she’s always been that way, she answered without hesitation: “Yes.”

That love for people started early. Missy was born and raised in Scott and grew up in a family of 12 siblings. The sound of chatter, laughter, and shared meals shaped her into the people person she is today.

Missy has worked a handful of jobs over the years, but says none of them felt quite like this one.

“I’m no millionaire for sure, but it’s fulfilling. It’s not about the money — it’s about the love.” She spends most days behind the counter or walking the floor, checking in on customers and coworkers alike. But the routine that keeps her grounded wasn’t always there. When the pandemic hit, the café shut down and life got quiet—something Missy says didn’t sit well.

“That was a rough time — because I was shut down. I couldn’t go nowhere. That was the hardest part of my life in that period,” she said.Asked how she got through it, her answer was simple: “Just my family and my siblings and friends — people.”

That deep reliance on connection came into focus again when her children graduated and left home. The house felt quiet again, and the sense of purpose she found in raising her kids started to fade. But just when she needed it most, something unexpected arrived: grandchildren.

“They filled that void — and opened up life again. You know, made you feel alive again,” she said.

Now, Missy balances her days between work and family, always making time for both. But she says kindness shouldn’t be reserved just for loved ones.

“Everybody has their story. That’s why — be nice. Be nice and smile. It doesn’t cost you anything. And it doesn’t hurt anything.”

She doesn’t claim to have all the answers, but says she’s seen what a small gesture can do, “A smile just changes someone's life, you know? Just that simple smile to someone could change their day.”

