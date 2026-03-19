What’s Your Story: Representation in action

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Dr. Quentin Brisco’s path to becoming a chiropractor began with a moment he still remembers clearly from his high school years.

“He adjusted her spine and her neck and it was the most amazing thing I had seen from that point, and I decided I think this is something that I’m interested in,” Brisco said.

That moment came after his mother, a nurse, was injured on the job. Watching her receive treatment and find relief introduced Brisco to chiropractic care in a way that stayed with him.

“It’s the ability for the doctor to affect the human body without drugs or surgery,” Brisco said.

Brisco describes that realization as a “chiropractic spark,” one that initially took a back seat as his life moved in a different direction. He earned a scholarship to play football at Southern University, where his focus shifted fully to the game. After his time in athletics ran its course, he found himself searching for what would come next.

“Am I going to be a teacher or a football coach for the rest of my life, or do I want to go back and revisit this chiropractic thing?” Brisco said.

That question led him to Texas, where a chance moment would ultimately shape his future.

“I passed by what was called Texas chiropractic college and I was like ‘oh, let's go see what going on here,” Brisco said.

What started as curiosity turned into a career. Brisco pursued his education in chiropractic care and went on to build a professional presence that extends beyond his own practice. He served as president of the American Black Chiropractic Association from 2016 to 2020 and currently sits on the board at Texas Chiropractic College, all while operating as a solo practitioner.

When he returned to Lafayette in 2008, Brisco learned something that added another layer of meaning to his work — he was the first Black licensed chiropractor in the city. The distinction, he said, brought both pride and a sense of responsibility, shaping how he shows up in his field and his community.

“The need was there, the need was there, representation is always great being an African American, representation for us matters,” Brisco said.

