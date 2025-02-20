What's Your Story: Lessons Beyond the Court

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Jadon Johnson, a volunteer coach with the Carecreo Area Youth Sports Incorporated, dedicates his time at the Martin Luther King (MLK) Recreation Center to playing basketball and sharpening his skills. His primary goal is not just to improve his game, but also to continue doing what he loves—helping young athletes develop both on and off the court.

Johnson emphasizes that his approach to coaching is rooted in inspiring his players to defy stereotypes. “The mindset that I try and provide is that you don’t have to fit into stereotypes, you know? Or things that people try and tell us that we are,” he said. For Johnson, it is important that the children he coaches understand that they can define their own paths.

Beyond his work as a coach, Johnson is passionate about instilling an entrepreneurial spirit in his players. He explains that his commitment to inspiring the youth extends beyond sports, seeking to motivate them to embrace business-minded thinking. "I like being able to inspire…just inspire them as far as the entrepreneurial spirit,” he shared.

Johnson's entrepreneurial journey began at the young age of 14 when he launched an athletic-based jewelry business. Looking back, he credits his mother for nurturing his aspirations. “Now that I’m older, I see what she was trying to instill in me, you know, that entrepreneurial spirit and I really appreciate everything that she’s done for me,” he recalled. His mother’s influence was significant, as she would often make him watch Shark Tank, a show he says helped shape his entrepreneurial mindset.

Tragically, Johnson’s life took a turn when his mother passed away from colon cancer when he was just 18. “It definitely was a real push in the back for me. My mother was my biggest supporter and she really was just always looking out. It made me calm down, settle down and It made me realize this is real life; this is not a joke,this is life” Johnson said.

Despite the grief of losing his mother, Johnson says he found strength in the support of his family and community and those experiences taught him to appreciate the present moment. “I’m gonna be honest, I don’t even think about the reward, just being alive is a reward,” he shared.

When asked if he considered himself an inspiration, Johnson deflected, saying, “Nah, I would say I’m just a product of choices.” For Johnson, he says his journey is the result of the choices he has made, as well as the support and lessons he has received along the way.