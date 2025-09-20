What’s Your Story: Inside Funky Wolf Studio’s Creative World

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Christy and Khalid Aldiyktatur never planned on being an art duo. Every piece of art in their Funky Wolf Studio tells a story. Christy, who worked in public health, and Khalid, who pursued a career in MMA fighting, met online during the pandemic. Their unexpected meeting sparked a creative partnership that now defines their daily lives.

“I also have the poem written out fully, I have my daughter’s birthday in here and I actually think she actually contributed a little bit to it,” Christy said, giving a tour of the studio.

While quarantined, Christy rediscovered her passion for drawing and painting, something she had set aside for a time. Khalid, reflecting on his own journey, realized that writing brought him happiness in ways fighting never had. “Somewhere down the line I was like it just doesn’t feel like something I wanna do as a profession, but for some reason writing always came along and it made me happy too because when I was a fighter I wasn’t as open as I am today,” he said.

Christy added, “While we were quarantined I was looking for things to do and I always liked to draw and paint or whatever, and that’s when he discovered I liked to paint because I had given it up for a while.”

Their mutual encouragement led to a collaborative approach to art. Christy would paint, Khalid would write poems, or vice versa. “Either I would draw or paint and he’d write a poem about it, or he’ll write a poem and I’ll paint, so a lot of our work here are collaborations,” Christy explained. The partnership that began when they met online encouraged both to explore their creative sides. “We wanted to explore something more creative,” Khalid said.

Now, their children grow up surrounded by creativity, canvases, and verses, witnessing firsthand the couple’s artistic partnership. Christy, a stay-at-home mom most of the time, credits Khalid with pushing her to showcase her art publicly. “I’m a stay-at-home mom now most of the time, but he’s like, ‘if we’re gonna work, we’re gonna work for ourselves. So it was him that pushed me for it, to do art shows, festivals and things like that so he’s the mastermind behind it all,” she said.

The studio also serves as a welcoming space for other artists. “This place is for artists, whether you are a painter, a poet or a sculptor, we invite you in to be your authentic self,” Christy said.

For Christy and Khalid, Funky Wolf Studio is more than just a place to create; it represents family, collaboration, and a community built around creativity.

