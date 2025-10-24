What’s Your Story: From Heartbreak to Healing

LAFAYETTE PARISH — “I’m a survivor,” Jennifer Landry said, reflecting on her journey through grief and adversity. Landry’s story is one of loss, resilience, and a commitment to helping others find their path to healing.

“The death of my child — the death of Bay — is what actually got me feeling like I need to do something,” Landry said. In 2016, her daughter, Tariana Davis, was killed in a case of domestic violence. Tariana was just 17 years old, five and a half months pregnant, and already the mother of a one-year-old girl.

“She was amazing. She was very beautiful, she was young, and she was a great mom,” Landry said, remembering her daughter.

“You know, I didn’t wanna think about that — so me finding something to do was my escape,” Landry said, describing how she turned to creative outlets such as art, writing, and laser engraving to process her grief.

Landry’s experiences with domestic violence did not end with her daughter’s death. “I went through domestic violence for years,” she said, noting that her personal challenges inform the work she does today.

“I help advocate for kids that are incarcerated or at risk for the school-to-prison pipeline. We mentor at-risk and underserved kids in the community,” Landry said. She works with Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children, hosting workshops for girls and their parents to encourage healthy communication and prevent cycles of trauma.

Landry has also recently become a certified herbalist. “I wanted to do something healthy with my body, outside of western medicine,” she said. Her holistic approach to wellness complements her creative pursuits and advocacy efforts.

“Telling my story and what I’ve been through to people, it makes them think,” Landry said. And she hopes her story inspires others. “If I help one person, or if I get to one person, I’ve done my job,” she said.

Through her work in advocacy, art, writing, and holistic healing, Landry demonstrates how personal tragedy can be transformed into purpose. She continues to mentor, create, and advocate, showing that survival is not just about enduring, but about helping others along the way.

