What’s Your Story: From camera to career

LAFAYETTE PARISH — At just 23 years old, Cameron Theyard turned a childhood interest in cameras into a successful photography and videography business, built a following of more than 15,000 people across social media and opened his own wedding venue.

But Theyard’s story did not start with a business plan or a venue. It started when he was 12 years old holding a camera for the first time.

“Ever since I was about 12 years old, when I first got the chance to hold a camera for the first time, when I first got a laptop and all of that, I started to just kind of like use my creativity to say, ‘Oh, I can do this,’ or, ‘Oh, this is really cool what I saw, let me try to remake it ’”Theyard recalls.

His passion grew through his involvement with his church’s youth ministry, where he began making videos. At 14, a couple from the church asked him to film their wedding. Theyard did not even own a camera at the time, so he borrowed one to take on the job.

“A couple at the church asked me to film their wedding video when I was 14 years old, so I didn't even have a camera at the time. I borrowed a camera from a guy that I knew and I shot the video. My mom posted it on her Facebook page and the rest was history after that.” Theyard explains.

That first wedding helped turn Theyard’s creativity into a business. With his parents’ support, he began building his photography career while still balancing school. As more opportunities came his way, he realized he needed to approach his passion seriously; “Wait, this could be a career that I pursue,and I treat it as a real business. I get set up, I get my LLC, I get insurance, all of those things at a young age was something that I had no idea about” Theyard says.

He adds that his parents also played a major role in helping him build his career, “My mom and dad functioned as my uber drivers, ubering me to different weddings across Louisiana” Theyard jokes.

That early commitment has since grown into a full-fledged creative business, but while he has built his career in Lafayette, Theyard once thought he would have to leave the area to pursue his goals.

“When I was young I did feel like I would have to leave Lafayette to pursue what I wanted to do. So when I was in middle school I would research things about video production. I'd see schools in Florida. During those years is when it really took a turn of like, wait, I don't have to do that. I can pursue my passion here. I can work with my community and nurture what we have right here in Lafayette” Theyard reflects.

Now, Theyard is using the same creativity that started his journey as a 12-year-old to build a future in the community where he grew up. He hopes his experience can encourage other young people to consider creative careers that may not follow a traditional path.

“You can really do anything. You don't have to be stuck to the career paths that are traditional. You can really go all in if you love being creative, if you love making content. Those are real things that you can do in our society nowadays” Theyard encourages.

