What’s Your Story: Engineering confidence

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lakaysha Mosley has spent decades balancing two demanding worlds—engineering and education—while keeping her focus on one goal: helping others succeed.

“I think the biggest thing now has just always been a staple of just seeing how I can touch other lives, around me, I’ve worked with over 10,000 kids and so in the course of the 27 or 28 years that I’ve worked, I’ve never lost sight, of while I’m doing things in the engineering realm and going out and doing stuff and building things to help the operations of things, never losing sight of plugging into the community,” Mosley said.

Mosley, who is originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, says her commitment to service started early. She credits her mother, who worked with individuals who were deaf and mentally disabled, with shaping her perspective on helping others and staying connected to the community.

That sense of purpose became even more personal after Mosley faced her own challenges as a child.

“I had two brain surgeries as a kid, so I know what it’s like to be deficient, Mosley said. "I had lost mobility, speech problems, kind of things like that, and relearned everything again, and also had another head surgery. I want to always be there for people who can’t necessarily do things for themselves,” Mosley said.

Mosley carried that mindset with her to Texas Tech University, where she studied chemical engineering and microbiology. From there, her career path expanded beyond engineering and into education.

“Eventually, I went in the actual classroom, through different districts, but I’ve also taught online with Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania is where I moved down from and now I’m here in Louisiana working as an engineer,” Mosley said.

Outside of the classroom, Mosley also found ways to lead through athletics, which later translated into coaching, something she says naturally aligned with her role as an educator.

“Basketball, track and field and then I played competitive rugby for 10 years in Houston, then I got into coaching when I was a teacher, it just never left me,” Mosley said.

Now, Mosley is working to expand her impact even further by developing an online math academy. While the program has not yet launched, she says the goal is to reach families who need additional support, “Making an online space for families working with struggling middle and high school-aged kids so I'm just starting this math academy online and I'm hoping to help hundreds of thousands of more children,” Mosley said.

Her approach to teaching goes beyond academics. Mosley says she encourages students to take pride in whatever path they choose, “I’ve just poured that into kids that whatever it is you want to be whether its a nurse a veterinarian, even if you want to be someone who’s a crane operator, do it well because it helps society,” Mosley said.

That philosophy continues to guide her work as she looks ahead, combining her background in engineering with her passion for education to support students in and out of the classroom.

“We belong to each other, I think the servitude of life is in the world of man, in my mind. We are all connected so what could I do to touch those four or five people in my direct contact and then beyond that,” Mosley said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

