What's Your Story: Diverse Radio

LAFAYETTE, La. — Megan Constantin's mission this year was to expose radio listeners to a diverse range of music. She became the assistant general manager and host of the Lafayette-based NPR radio station KRVS.

An introvert at heart, Constantin didn’t first imagine herself in radio, but as a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, she found her way into broadcasting.

“I was studying French here at UL, and it was suggested to me that I look into student positions at the station for a campus job,” said Constantin.

She went on to work as a receptionist for the station, but that job quickly became a campus career thanks to her discovery of the arts: "I was exposed to so many artists, writers, and musicians. What an amazing community of progressive arts we have in this area,” said Constantin.

She attributes the progressive arts and the research she was doing for the Center of Louisiana Studies as the main factors that helped her progress to getting behind the microphone.

“The idea was pitched," Why don’t I present some of the stuff I’m finding on air at the Center of Louisiana Studies?”

During this time, Constantin attended a music camp, which ultimately motivated her to shift her focus to music programming. She explains, “It took going to that camp, a Cajun and Creole music camp, for me to appreciate Louisiana’s French language and the music that we have here because I got to witness people coming from all over the country going to this one camp to learn from musicians from Louisiana.”

Inspired by her experience, Constantin aims to expose her station’s listeners to as wide a variety of music as possible to expand her listener’s musical appreciation.

“We’re not just interested in broadcasting Cajun and Creole music because there’s so much beautiful music across the spectrum from the entire world,” stated Constantin.

