What's Your Story: Building a Community Through Motorcycles and Memory

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Bad AZ Bike Shop, in Carencro, is not only a place for motorcycle repairs and customizations, but also a testament of its owner, Johny Doucet. The shop is filled with vintage magazines, posters, figurines, and various relics from the past. These items, along with an assortment of memorabilia, reflect Doucet’s interest in history and motorcycles.

Doucet recalls that his father often remarked that he was born with an old soul, a sentiment he embraced from a very young age. “Dad always said I was born with an old soul so as far back as I can remember, 4 or 5 years old, I started dragging old things home,” he explains.

Doucet says that his collection is not simply an accumulation of things for the sake of it. “It’s not like a hoarder; it’s just my stuff, I didn’t even really consider myself a collector until a few years ago it’s just my stuff”. The items in his shop represent more than just a hobby; they embody memories and experiences from his life, many of which are closely tied to his love of motorcycles.

Motorcycling is a central passion for Doucet, a hobby he began as a child after watching his father ride. His early experiences with motorcycles shaped his identity and remain a key part of his life. "Small town, simpler times, I’d ride my motorcycle to school in elementary and all the way up through high school, believe it or not and this sounds like I’m lying when I say it, the principal would allow me to do wheelies in front of the school for lunch in front of the children and that is an honest to God true story” Doucet shares.

Bad AZ Bike Shop, founded by Doucet, serves not only as a place for motorcycle repairs and customizations but also as a living tribute to his passion for bikes and his family.Doucet says his original intention for starting the shop was to create something meaningful for his son. “Actually, we started the business together, and unfortunately, he had an accident and was killed in a bike wreck, so I kind of took the reins and kept on with it. The original intention was to start it off for him and let him have it, but it didn’t work out. But we’re still here,” he reflects.

One of the ways Doucet keeps his son’s memory alive is by displaying one of the bikes he built for him in the shop. This act of remembrance is not just a personal tribute; it also helps connect with the customers who frequent the shop. Doucet explains that his customer base is more than just a collection of clients—it’s a community that he regards as a family, "we either ride together, I go to their weddings; it really has turned into a large family thing," he says.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Doucet continues to build his community and honor his love for motorcycles and his family through his work, ensuring that both the legacy of Bad AZ Bike Shop and the memory of his son will endure for years to come.