What’s Your Story: A little publisher with a big paper

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Nine-year-old Audrey Dupre is turning a childhood habit into a community platform with the launch of Lafayette Kid News— a newspaper created by kids, for kids.

“I used to make mini-newspapers when I didn’t want to sleep in my bed, and I would hand them out during breakfast. So, I decided to make it kind of a real thing,” Dupre explained.

That “real thing” has grown into a quarterly publication designed for children ages 7 to 12, giving them a space to share stories, artwork, and ideas. Audrey first came up with the concept about two years ago, combining her creativity with a desire to connect with other kids.

Audrey said her passion for the project is rooted in her love of art and writing.

“I enjoy drawing a lot. I would just search up a random image on the computer and just draw it. Creative writing in school is one of my favorite, art is one of my favorite subjects,” Dupre said.

That creative outlet expanded into something larger when she presented her idea at the 24 Hour Citizen Project in November at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Speaking in front of a crowd of more than 200 people, Audrey pitched Lafayette Kid News as a way to amplify young voices in the community. Her project was one of five selected to receive funding, helping bring the idea to life. By February, the first issue was published.

“Its a quarterly newspaper, comes out every three months. Kids can submit art, comics, articles, anything, or anything else that the kids want,” Dupre said.

The publication already features a wide range of submissions from local children, highlighting both personal experiences and educational topics.

“One who wrote about being the new kid in school and one who wrote about— it was called Kid Investor, like how to invest,” Dupre shared.

At the core of Lafayette Kid News is a belief in giving children equal opportunity to be heard.

“Everyone has the same equal right, and just because someone orbited the Earth less, doesn't mean they can’t speak up,” Dupre said.

Audrey encourages other kids to step outside of their comfort zones and contribute their own work, whether through writing, art, or other creative outlets.

“I really just want the kids to try something. Like, most kids, they're more shy and stay alone. But I want them to try something new,” Dupre said.

Children interested in submitting their ideas, stories, or artwork to Lafayette Kid News can do so by emailing LafayetteKidNews@gmail.com.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

