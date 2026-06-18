What's Your Story: A life of giving back

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Bob Giles has become a familiar name across Acadiana through decades in the automotive industry, as well as his community involvement and philanthropy. However, his journey began long before he arrived in Louisiana.

“When I was very young, my dad bought a Ford dealership in North Texas and I kind of started my career in the car business at 11 years old— washing cars at his Ford dealership,” Giles said.

That early introduction to the business eventually led him to pursue a dealership of his own.

“At a very young age—at 26— my dad was a Volkswagen dealer at the time, and I approached Volkswagen about getting a dealership somewhere,” Giles said.

That “somewhere” turned out to be Lafayette. Since 1982, Giles has called Acadiana home, growing his business presence across Louisiana and California, while also becoming known for his support of local charities, law enforcement agencies and community organizations.

Over the years, KATC has covered numerous donations made by Giles, including contributions to local police departments and other community initiatives. Giles said one of his goals has always been to encourage others to do the same. “One of the biggest goals of that for me is to hopefully inspire others to give back,” Giles said.

While philanthropy has become a major part of his legacy, Giles said much of his approach to life and business stems from maintaining a positive mindset.

“How many times do people say ‘don't let me forget?’. You'll never hear me say that. I'll tell you, ‘help me remember’, because when you say ‘don't let me forget’, you're actually saying what you don't want to happen. Why not talk about what you want to happen? It's called a positive attitude,” Giles said.

That philosophy helped guide him through decades in the automotive industry and ultimately led to one of the profession’s highest honors. In 2022, Giles was named Time Magazine’s Dealer of the Year, a recognition awarded to dealers who demonstrate exceptional business performance and community service.

Yet, when reflecting on the award, Giles focused less on the recognition itself and more on the person who helped inspire his career: his father.

“It was more about the excitement he had and seeing the tears in his eyes when I got awarded. That, for me, is what is most special to me about all of that,” Giles explained.

Even after building a successful business, earning some of the industry's highest honors and traveling thousands of miles around the world, Giles said he continues to focus on setting new goals.

“It allows the mind to see the opportunities to reach those goals. But when you get close to obtaining that goal, it’s important to reset another one a little higher, and I’ve been resetting goals all my life,” Giles said.

That mindset, he said, is what has continued to drive him throughout his career.

“I achieved the highest honor in this area that one can receive, and as you know, I haven't stopped. You know, it hasn't changed anything,” Giles said.

For Giles, success is not measured by awards or recognition, Instead, he said it comes from continuing to give back to the community that has supported him for more than four decades.

