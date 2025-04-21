What should I do if I find a stray or lost dog?

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As I pulled into the KATC parking lot on Eraste Landry Road, a small, dog without tags or a leash darted into the turn lane, directly in front of my car.

Startled, but concerned, I quickly scooped her up and placed her safely in my vehicle. Not knowing what to do next, I decided to turn the unexpected moment into a learning opportunity—and a story.

My first stop was a Lafayette Veterinary Care Center, where they scanned the dog for a microchip through my car window—a free service offered by most clinics.

Unfortunately, she didn’t have one; and according to representatives at the clinic, you cannot surrender any animals with them.

With a complimentary leash in hand, I continued to the Lafayette Animal Shelter to surrender the dog. Shelters are the proper place to take them if you’re unable to house them temporarily.

“When you find a stray dog, they’re usually found within one to three miles of their home,” said Shelley Delahoussaye, manager at the Lafayette Animal Shelter. “It’s good to try asking neighbors or people in the area if they recognize the dog.”

Delahoussaye also acknowledged that not everyone is able or comfortable keeping a stray in their home.

“If you’re not used to having a pet, that can be overwhelming,” she said. “But really, they just need a little food and water, and you just want to keep them comfortable for a couple of days.”

According to the shelter, untagged dogs are held for up to three days, while tagged dogs are held for five.

Because I have pets at home and couldn’t keep the dog myself, I left her in the care of the shelter.

A few hours later, I received a message from someone claiming the dog, and found out my furry friend's name: Lily. She’s 12 years old and has a tendency to wander from her home on Jeanette Street—just minutes from the station.

This time, her story had a happy ending. And now, you know what to do if a lost pup finds you.

