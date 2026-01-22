What drivers need to know before hitting the road in severe weather

LAFAYETTE, La. — As severe winter weather moves across Acadiana, drivers are being urged to take extra precautions before getting behind the wheel. Hazardous conditions can turn routine drives into dangerous situations, especially when motorists are unprepared.

“Extreme weather doesn't necessarily cause the problems. It's more or less we cause the problems because we don't know what to do in extreme cold temperatures,” said Charlie Dugas, the owner of Dave’s Car Care Center.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is closely monitoring local temperatures and is preparing to salt the roads — but only after rainfall subsides. “We're going to need to wait until there's a stop in that rain before we put those types of materials down,” said Deidra Druilhet, the public information officer for DOTD.

Dugas recommends checking antifreeze levels and tire conditions before venturing out in severe weather. He says safe driving habits are especially important in hazardous conditions. “Make sure that you give yourself extra time, keep a good distance between you and the car ahead of you, and don't slam on your brakes. You want to work the brakes gently,” Dugas said.

DOTD reminds motorists that speed limits are set for ideal conditions — not during storms, floods, or icy roads. “If you're driving in not-so-ideal conditions, we do encourage you to reduce that speed limit,” Druilhet said.

Drivers are also warned not to attempt crossing high water, since water can damage a vehicle’s engine, electrical system, and computer components. “Any of those things could go out, so it could be extremely costly, as well as dangerous if you get trapped or stuck in high water,” Dugas cautioned.

For those who can avoid travel altogether, DOTD’s message is clear: “If they don't have to be on the roadways, we encourage them not to be on the roadways.”

As winter storms continue, officials say preparedness and caution are the best ways to stay safe on Acadiana’s roads. Drivers can find up-to-date information and resources on road conditions on DOTD's website.

