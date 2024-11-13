Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

West Regional Library opening late due to flooding

West Regional Library in Scott
Lafayette Public Library System
West Regional Library in Scott
Posted

SCOTT, La. — The West Regional Library will open late Wednesday because of flooding in the area, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Public Library System.

That's the location on Old Spanish Trail in Scott.

It's expected to open at noon or once flood waters subside.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.