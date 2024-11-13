West Regional Library opening late due to flooding

SCOTT, La. — The West Regional Library will open late Wednesday because of flooding in the area, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Public Library System.

That's the location on Old Spanish Trail in Scott.

It's expected to open at noon or once flood waters subside.

