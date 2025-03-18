“We’re going to miss his presence”: Community reflects on the legacy of Red Lerille, Acadiana legend

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, KATC - The passing of Red Lerille, a beloved fitness icon and community leader, has left a deep void in the hearts of Acadiana residents. Lerille, who was 88 years old, was known for his charismatic presence and lifelong commitment to health and wellness, and his influence extended far beyond the gym.

“We’re going to be missing his presence at the gym a whole lot,” said Peter Adendorff, a frequent gym-goer at Lerille’s renowned fitness center.

The news of Lerille’s death on Friday shocked the local community, with many expressing their sorrow and disbelief.

“It was surprising. It was definitely sad,” Adendorff added.

Reese Thibeaux, another gym member, echoed similar sentiments. “I heard yesterday, and I had actually just come from the Reds. My mom told me. It’s really heartbreaking to see the community and know that it affected so many people.”

Lerille’s gym, now known for its comprehensive fitness offerings, was more than just a place to work out. The man himself was an integral part of the experience, often seen greeting members at the door with a warm smile and a personal touch.

“You would see him checking people in and greeting people himself. It was always a personal experience,” Adendorff recalled.

Lerille, who rose to prominence as Mr. America in 1960, was recently inducted into the Health and Fitness Association’s Hall of Fame — a testament to his lifelong dedication to the fitness world.

“This is a great gym. He has a great legacy here. He’s built a wonderful place for people to just reach higher goals in their lives and become better people,” said Adendorff.

Lerille’s impact on the community was far-reaching, with the gym’s expansion over the years offering a variety of fitness options, including tracks, courts, and pools. The facility has become a home away from home for many.

Jayden Stelly, a 10-year-old gym-goer, shared what made the gym special for him. “My favorite part about coming to this gym is playing pickleball with my family,” he said.

For Thibeaux, the gym has been a part of his life for years. “I started coming here when I was little for the pool and all that. I came back on my own a couple of years ago. It has everything you really need,” he said.

Despite the sadness surrounding his passing, the legacy of Red Lerille lives on. His commitment to fitness, health, and the betterment of others has left a lasting impact that will continue to inspire future generations.

“Red Lerille’s legacy will live on in this gym and in the lives of everyone he touched,” Thibeaux said.

Lerille’s influence on the community and fitness world will undoubtedly endure, and while his passing has created a hole in the lives of many, his memory and dedication will remain a cherished part of Acadiana’s history.

