Welding program offers second chances for individuals who are incarcerated

LAFAYETTE, La. — A partnership between South Louisiana Community College and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is giving those who are incarcerated a chance to rebuild their lives through skilled trade training — even transforming a welding program that began in a simple trailer and has expanded into a 10-bay facility.

The initiative provides inmates with hands-on welding education and a path toward success after release. Officials say the goal is to help participants invest in their future — and in their community.

“It was an idea of a program that we can get these men a chance at buying into what I call ‘the societal contract,’” said Sheriff Mark Garber. “Instead of just, ‘Okay, you’re out of prison, now you’ve served your sentence, good luck to you,’ we can actually give them a path forward."

On Wednesday, the largest graduating class in the program’s history received diplomas in a ceremony marking both accomplishment and opportunity.

“Doing the welding program, it can change your life for the better, and I’m proof of that,” said George Bourque, a past graduate. “I was released November of 2023, and got a job welding, and this year in April, I was able to close on a new home.”

For Bourque, the effect of the welding program went beyond job training. “The things I was doing before, I didn’t have a purpose in life,” he said. “And doing the welding program, it gave me purpose.”

South Louisiana Community College officials encouraged graduates to look to the future with hope. “I want you guys to know that this is just the beginning of something very special for you guys,” said South Louisiana Community College Chancellor Vincent June. “Whatever was in the past, is in the past, but what I can tell you is that whatever lies ahead is something great.”

For these graduates, the program’s impact is clear: a new beginning—and a new chapter—made possible through determination, education, and a second chance.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.