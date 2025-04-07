"We will all make it through": How local coffee shops feel about tariffs

LAFAYETTE, La. — The U.S. is the second-largest importer of coffee, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the recent tariffs on imported goods implemented by the Trump administration could negatively affect that industry.

Goods that could be impacted range from avocados, gasoline, wine, cheese, and coffee.

KATC wanted to speak with coffee shop owners to learn their thoughts on these new tariffs.

"I heard about the tariffs, and just like everyone else, you kind of sit on the edge of your seat, waiting for something to happen," said Trey Ware, owner of Black Café, a local coffee shop.

The Trump administration announced last week that it plans to implement a 10% tariff on imported goods, which could significantly impact international trade, affect consumer prices, and sometimes lead to trade disputes between countries.

"There's only so much you can do about it, so you go on about your life and try to prepare for it as much as you can," Ware said.

According to USA Facts, Americans consumed more than one cup of coffee per person daily from October 2022 to September 2023. That’s equivalent to about 164.2 billion six-ounce cups of coffee, or 450 million per day.

KATC asked Ware if the majority of his coffee comes from other countries.

"All of the coffee comes from other countries," he says. "The United States does not grow any coffee here. The roasters that we use are ordering from all over the place. We get coffee from South America, we get coffee from Africa. My understanding is that everybody is going to get slapped with a tariff one way or another."

The Trump administration states that the tariffs aim to boost the economy, encourage consumers to buy American-made goods, and protect jobs. However, this could potentially lead to price increases.

"The thing about this particular situation is that everybody is going to be in it together," Ware said. "People like myself who are producing coffee are going to be the same people that are trying to work on cars and get parts from another country or people who are trying to get food of some kind like avocados or pineapples. Everybody is going to be in it together, so if everybody is just a little patient with each other, we will all make it through."

Despite the tariffs, Ware remains optimistic, believing that the community will continue to support local businesses just like his.

