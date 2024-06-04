"We were not prepared," residents blindsided by Sunday's severe weather

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Residents who live along highway 339 say they were blindsided by Sunday’s severe weather after 80 mile per hour winds gushed through a mobile home community.

Late Monday morning, many homeowners were cleaning up from Sunday's disaster that left many with damaged roofs, broken windows, and downed trees.

Lawrence Syon described the terrifying ordeal that he and his family experienced saying they were not prepared for this type of weather.

“It was like a fire in the wall from all the cracking and stuff. I thought we was going to die so I flipped the sofa over me and my children."

A look the aftermath of Sunday’s storm shows the impact and destruction left behind at several homes.

Donald Broussard experienced roof damage at his home. He said he never experienced anything like this before.

“All I heard was wind, and rain. I heard a big roaring sound. I don't know if it was a tornado but I couldn't see anything, there just so much wind and rain."

The National Weather Service has confirmed that Sunday's storm was a microburst.

