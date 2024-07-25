"We don't know how we're going to stay open," future of local shelter uncertain amid budget cuts

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Facing a one-million-dollar state funding cut, Catholic Charities of Acadiana (CCA) is getting a helping hand from Lafayette Consolidated in the form of $290,000- but it's still not enough to keep its homeless shelter open.

“Without that funding we don’t know how we’re going to stay open at this point. We are certainly doing our best to fundraise in the community to try to stay open as long as possible but at this point, we are not forecasted to remain open through this fiscal year,” said Kim Boudreaux, chief executive officer of CCA.

Speaking at a recent Lafayette City Council meeting, Boudreaux acknowledged the financial strain the cuts have placed on CCA’s emergency shelter operations and impact to the wider community.

“We do have presence of unsheltered individuals in our community. It is a challenge for our local community because we don’t have enough shelter beds for the number of people that are homeless today. The loss of that shelter will further exasperate that issue in our community, said Boudreaux.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates numerous programs including emergency sheltering, Foodnet Food Bank, St. Joseph’s Diner, and Deaf Action Center. Governor Landry’s funding cuts would primarily impact St. Joseph’s Shelter-which provides housing for men, women, children, and veterans facing homelessness across Acadiana.

CCA is one of the largest providers of shelter services for Acadiana’s homeless community. With the future of its emergency shelter uncertain, there are questions about the impact for families in danger of homelessness.

CCA has requested an additional $751,000 from the Home Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) – the organization assists individuals facing homelessness. If approved, the funds would be divided over a three-year period.

