"We clearly need more parking," officials at Moncus Park address parking concerns

Several people have had their cars towed for parking at private businesses when visiting Moncus Park

Officials at Moncus Park said additional parking is on the way.

New parking space is are being constructed at Moncus Park to address the influx of visitors to the park as concerns over parking continue. The plan is part of a greater expansion of the park with the construction of the Farmer's Market Pavillion.

"Currently we have 150 spots and that's simply not enough for Saturday morning so we are planning to double that not only in this space but we are also planning to increase our current lot within the next year," said Hebert.

Moncus Park is one of Lafayette's most popular attractions bringing thousands of visitors to the park weekly, but with limited parking, many park goers have had their cars towed at their expense.

Hebert says the park is getting more visitors than they expected on Saturday mornings.

"We never dreamed that we would have this many visitors. Right now the park is seeing on average of nine thousand visitors a week. We clearly need a solution, we clearly need more parking," Hebert stated.

The parking issue has been going on for quite some time with residents expressing issues with lack of parking and lack of options.

Becky Griffin said it was her first time coming to the Farmer's Market at the park on a Saturday morning, she said she was unsure of where to park.

“I am a little confused as to where I’m supposed to park because the new signs that say no parking, that’s new to me. I'm a little concerned about where to park and where not to park," said Griffin.

KATC Tow truck stationed at nearby shopping complex removing cars on Saturday Morning

Similarly, Emma Weaver who was there with her parents was told not to park at the South College shopping complex or she would have her car towed.

"We did a tow truck and we see a tow away zone right here and this gentleman told me if I park here, I would be towed," Emma said.

KATC3 witnessed three cars towed under two hours, and filmed as a tow truck was hauling cars, back-to-back.

To avoid being towed, Moncus Park officials advise residents to use the shuttle if the parking area at the park is full.

WHERE CAN YOU PARK?

Moncus Park provides a free shuttle on Saturday's between 8am and 12pm and for major events.

You can park at the Blackham Collesium located at 2330 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA at the Cabbage Patch parking lot.

Hebert says more signage will be made availabe to inform residents on the new parking.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

Meanwhile, Moncus Park announced the construction of the B1 Backyard alongside the Paul Farmers Market Pavilion which will include additional restrooms, and parking. The construction is expected to be complete in 2025.

