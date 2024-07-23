Water valve leak raises concerns for neighbors amid call for conservation

LAFAYETTE, La. — After last years drought and high heat, conserving water this year is more crucial than ever.

Since May, a water conservation ordinance has been in place in Lafayette, urging residents to take measures to save water until September. The ordinance advises the community to:



Limit lawn watering

Turning off water in between brushing teeth

Waiting until there is a full load to do laundry or dishes

Repair dripping faucets

However, residents on Jimmie Street are frustrated by a persistent water leak on the road that has been ongoing for weeks.

Neighbor Robert Hoey who lives right in front of the the leak, expressed his concerns after repeatedly contacting the Lafayette Utilities System with no luck. Hoey also wonders: If residents are being asked to conserve water, then way is it being wasted in front of his home?

"At any time we can go into a drought like how we did last year and it would make it kind of difficult if we had wasted so much," Hoey says.

KATC reached out to LUS to find out why the leak, which fills up an gallon of water in two minutes, has not been fixed. Last week, Lafayette Utilities System Director, Jeffrey B. Stewart told us:

"LUS has seen its work orders in water distribution increase since last Summer. We are facing employee shortfalls but have plans in place to supplement staff and reduce the backlog."

After our interview, LUS crews were sent out over the weekend - and they fixed the water valve.