Water Enrichment Project underway in Duson to enhance water capabilities

DUSON, La. — A $5 million construction project currently underway in Duson is set to enhance the town’s water capabilities, a proactive move that city leaders and neighbors believe will support future growth.

“I think it’s a good thing we are growing,” said Steven Breaux, a resident of Duson for 30 years. “We have two large subdivisions coming up.”

Breaux told KATC that he has not noticed any significant issues with the water supply during his time living in the city.

“No, not really. Every city has a problem. It can’t be perfect and it never will be, but we’ve always had good water, and this is going to make it better," he said.

Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux emphasized the project's importance, stating it will enhance both the production and quality of the city’s water.

“This is going to greatly benefit not only the town of Duson in its present form but also in its future growth in years to come,” Thibodeaux said.

The Water Enrichment Project will increase Duson's water supply, with the capacity to hold over 250,000 gallons.

“It’s going to give us a greater volume of availability as far as water is concerned,” Thibodeaux noted. “During the freezes, we have to have an amount of gallons of water on hand, so many gallons per citizen.”

Mayor Thibodeaux also stated that the increase in water supply will benefit the city's fire department.

Breaux is eager to see the project's completion, believing that his tax dollars are contributing to something that will last a lifetime.

“Good tax dollars at work. As we can all see, it’s a good thing. Progress comes with expansion, and expansion is the water tower," Breaux said.

The project is expected to take approximately 10 months to complete.

