Water conservation ordinance now in effect

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette’s water conservation ordinance is now in effect restricting when residents and business owners can water their lawns or gardens.

As of May 1st to September 30th, residents and business owners in certain areas will be restricted to watering their laws and grass between midnight and 2pm.

The ordinance is part of a water conservation policy to combat low water pressure during the summer months due to the excess use of outdoor water.

Trevor J. Carriere, Water Operations Manager at Lafayette Utilities System says the summer months pose a critical time for water conservation…

“The hope is that we can limit our lawn water to the schedule set by the ordinance,” said Carriere.

Carrier says LUS saw an increase of 30% consumption of water last summer which caused a strain on water resources.

“In order for us to have the capacity in our system to fight fires should they happen, we need to have a certain pressure and flows that we see in our systems daily,” he said.

The oridnance will impact LUS residential and commercial customers, the City of Youngsville, City of Broussard, Town of Milton, City of Scott, and customers using automated watering systems and sprinklers.

Homes and businesses with odd number street addresses can water their lawns and gardens only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between midnight and 2pm.

Those on even-numbered street addresses can do so on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays between midnight and 2pm.

Penalties for those who fail to ahere to the policy include written warning for first offense and up to $300 in fines.

To preserve water, LUS officials recommend using a watering hose instead of a sprinkler, and to report any leaks around your home or business place.