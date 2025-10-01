Warrick Dunn Surprises Lafayette Mom with $5,000 Check and Fully Furnished Home

LAFAYETTE, La. — For Kayla Moton, a new set of keys signaled more than just homeownership — it opened the door to a brighter future for her family.

“This is mine?! This is mine?! This is mine?!” Moton exclaimed as she walked into her new home, a heartfelt moment made possible by Habitat for Humanity and Warrick Dunn Charities.

Former NFL star Warrick Dunn was on hand to welcome Moton and her children, presenting a house transformed into a home with $10,000 worth of furnishings and a $5,000 down-payment assistance check.

“For me, it's priceless,” Dunn said. “I mean, the emotions, just the reaction – it's just life changing, how you can help a family that is on that path to creating that stability.”

Moton earned her home through Habitat’s “sweat equity” program, which requires recipients to contribute hands-on work in partnership with the organization. But for Moton, the gift goes far beyond a roof overhead — it’s a foundation for lasting stability and hope.

“The impact that you can have on individuals and their families and creating that stability long term, I mean, that's what it's about,” Dunn said. “And as a community coming together to support each other, that's what it's about.”

Beyond the check and the furnishings, Moton says what touched her most was the community that stood behind her. “To find out that this many people in the community love me and support me – and when I say me, I mean my children as well – I did not realize that there was truly this much support for just my family, and that is overwhelming.”

For Moton and her children, the new home marks the beginning of a new chapter—built on generosity, hard work, and the strength of community.

