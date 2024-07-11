Walmart expands recycling access in Lafayette

Walmart announced Thursday the latest Community Recycling Unit program expansion, now available in Lafayette. Walmart’s Community Recycling Units provide participating communities with free recycling solutions for various items, including some that may not be accepted in local curbside programs. Accepted waste streams include aluminum, clear plastic containers, home cleaning and beauty bottles, plastic bags and films and rigid plastic food packaging. Walmart aims to recycle eligible materials to the maximum extent practicable and accepts all brands of packaging, regardless of where it was purchased.

Customers in Lafayette can now access Walmart’s free, self-service drop-off recycling containers at the following Walmart and Sam’s Club locations:



Lafayette Supercenter, 2428 W Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70508

Lafayette Sam’s Club, 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506

“We aspire to become a regenerative company, and the Community Recycling Program is a part of our effort to test and improve access to recycling for our customers,” said Suzanne Cole, senior manager of Sustainability Strategic Initiatives. “We are working to continuously improve our efforts to help with plastic reduction and recycling strategies that benefit the broader community.”

Here’s how it works:

Customers can find a local Community Recycling Unit and verify what items are accepted here. Customers collect and sort acceptable recyclable items, ensuring all liquid, food and other contaminants are removed before dropping them off. Customers drop off their recyclable items at the Community Recycling Units, which are clearly marked and accessible to customers in store parking lots. Instructions are provided on the Community Recycling Unit, including which items need to be deposited in each bin.

Within the last year, Walmart has rolled out 42 Community Recycling Units in Walmart and Sam’s Club store parking lots in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. In its infancy, the program has already collected 155 thousand pounds of materials.

Learn more about the Community Recycling Unit here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel