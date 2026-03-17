Vote to close Comeaux High sparks community demonstrations

LAFAYETTE, La. — Community members rallied outside the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) office Tuesday, protesting the school board’s decision to close Ovey Comeaux High School at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

“If it wasn't for us, we would not have a Lafayette Parish school board, but yet you take our money, you do what you want with it, and after the decision is made you have quote on quote 'a board meeting' where your mind's already made up,” said Sandy Vincent LaGrange, a 1982 graduate of Comeaux High.

Under the approved plan, Comeaux students will be reassigned to Acadiana, Lafayette, and Southside high schools. Protesters argue this could lead to overcrowded campuses and impact the education quality for students.

“We want our kids, our grand kids, to go to schools that are high-performing, not overcrowded — where they will get a quality education,” LaGrange said.

For current students and supporters, this is not the first time the school’s future has faced uncertainty — but Lane Reed, a Comeaux senior, says each challenge has only made their school community stronger. “It's been a journey. It's been ups, downs, and constant back and forth — but ever since Thursday, I've just felt stronger, and as well as Comeaux, we've just gotten stronger over time,” Reed said.

Protesters emphasized that Comeaux High is much more than a school — it is a tight-knit community. “I would say that explains how much we really are a family,” Reed said.

Students like freshman Mckiezie Johnson say they want to continue their education at Comeaux High and remain proud Spartans. “Let us find our future at Comeaux. Let us continue to do what we would do best at Comeaux. Let us be Spartans,” Johnson said.

LPSS has announced that Lafayette and Southside high schools will be hosting welcome events for Comeaux students in the coming days, even as the fight to keep Comeaux open continues.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

