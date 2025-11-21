Volunteers pack hundreds of Gobble Boxes for Acadiana families

BROUSSARD, La. — Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Love Acadiana warehouse this week to pack “Gobble Boxes,” each filled with ingredients for a full Thanksgiving meal for up to six people. The annual effort aims to support families who may not have the means to afford a holiday meal.

KATC spoke with Tara Baudoin, executive director of Love Acadiana, about the need to give back.

“The boxes are going to be distributed all over Acadiana to 700 families,” Baudoin said. “We will be blessing about 4,200 individuals this year.”

This marks the sixth year Love Acadiana has organized the Gobble Box project. For some volunteers, including one young first-timer, the experience is new and meaningful.

“My job is to help pack some boxes,” A'sa Polk said. "Because you never know what situation they are in. They need help.”

Baudoin said the organization asked the public to nominate people who often help others, but may be struggling themselves this year.

Yvette Moore, who has volunteered for four years, said she made a nomination of her own last Thanksgiving.

“Last year I actually nominated one of my friends for a Gobble Box, and it meant the world to her,” Moore said. “She was able to go to her family and say, ‘Hey, let me do Thanksgiving dinner for us this year,’ so in us blessing her with the box, she was able to bless her family by them not spending money they didn’t have.”

Polk, said this won’t be his last year helping.

“It’s hard work, but it’s fun though,” he said.

Love Acadiana will distribute the boxes ahead of the holiday to ensure families across the region can celebrate with a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Click here if you would like to volunteer with the organization.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

