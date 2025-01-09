Volunteers needed for Beaver Park tree planting

LAFAYETTE, La. — If you're looking for a reason to get your hands dirty, here's one.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon, community members can join Lafayette Consolidated Government, Parish Proud, and arborist Abbie Judice Acosta to help beautify Beaver Park and plant 35 Bald Cypress trees.

You can find Beaver Park at 500 Fisher Road in Lafayette.

No experience is required — all you have to do is bring some gloves and your enthusiasm.

If you're interested in learning more or signing up, click here.

