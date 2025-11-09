Volunteers bring ‘Downtown in Bloom’ to life in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Downtown Lafayette looked — and smelled — a little fresher Saturday morning as volunteers gathered for 'Downtown in Bloom,' a local beautification event.

Dozens of residents and organizers from Parish Proud, Downtown Lafayette, and Scapes, Inc. came together to plant native greenery, spread mulch, and clean up flowerbeds across the city’s core.

The collaborative effort aims to make downtown a more vibrant and welcoming place for residents and visitors alike.

“Partnerships like the one Downtown Lafayette has with Parish Proud double the impact we make in our community,” said Jessica Hauerwas, executive director of Downtown Lafayette. “When we all come together and put the work first, Downtown continues to be a clean, safe, and vibrant heart of Acadiana.”

The project, estimated to cost about $250,000, features native Louisiana plants such as shield ferns, Louisiana irises, coreopsis, and Indian blanket.

Paige LaFleur, a landscape designer with Scapes, Inc., said significant time and money has been invested in this project to ensure the downtown corridor flourishes.

Her comments come just as the route for next year’s Mardi Gras parade was announced, featuring notable changes that may affect the new greenery.

“I think just be mindful,” LaFleur said. “I know this is one of the main roads, main attractions in the city. Remind people that it’s not yours — just be mindful of it, don’t step on it, because we can’t save it if it’s damaged.”

A planting demonstration was led by Scapes, Inc. Volunteers then spread out to plant flowerbeds from Johnston Street to West Main Street.

Parish Proud — Lafayette’s only placemaking nonprofit — focuses on transforming public spaces into clean, vibrant areas for people to live, work, and play.

More information about the group’s initiatives can be found at www.parishproud.org.