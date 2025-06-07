Veterans in Lafayette join nationwide protest over federal policies

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The National Day of Action brought out veterans and supporters across the country, including in Lafayette, as part of a nationwide protest calling for stronger support for veterans and opposition to federal policies under the Trump administration.

With signs, flags and placards in hand, demonstrators voiced their frustration over proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the firing of federal employees.

Under current federal plans, the VA could face a 15% workforce reduction — potentially eliminating more than 80,000 jobs. The administration has also faced criticism for broader federal layoffs.

Indivisible Acadiana and 50501Vets.com organized Friday’s protest in Lafayette. Both groups say veteran jobs, health care and critical VA services are at risk.

“Veteran jobs, healthcare, and essential VA services are under attack,” said Matthew Isaak of Indivisible Acadiana.

Mike Raymond, a Navy veteran, said he’s marching for veterans’ rights — and for a better future.

“Pretty much everything — the way the Department of Defense is being used for political gain,” Raymond said. “These are ARMY, NAVY, AIR FORCE — military heroes being used as puppets. You’re firing people at the top just to bring in loyalists.”

Thousands joined similar protests in cities across the U.S. Locally, organizers are also calling for the restoration of DEIA protections in the VA and Department of Defense — and for an end to military trans bans.

