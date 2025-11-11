Community gathers at Pinhook Road Walmart to celebrate veterans

LAFAYETTE, La. — Veterans, community members and Walmart employees gathered Monday at the Walmart on Pinhook Road to celebrate Veterans Day and honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Among the attendees was Calvin Ardoin, who spent 10 years in the Army Reserve.

“What Veterans Day means to me is defending our country. There’s nothing like defending our country,” Ardoin said. “It means the world to me. When I signed on the dotted line 30-something years ago, it was one of the proudest moments of my life.”

Students from Northside High School also took part in the celebration, performing a song to honor the veterans in attendance.

“My favorite part of the event was actually getting to hear from the veterans, the sacrifices they made in their lives and how it was all worth it,” said Pharris Olivier, Academy Coach for Walmart.

Members of American Legion Post 422, including Second Vice Commander Richard Vaughn, were also present. Vaughn, who served in the Army, said the newly chartered post is working to expand its outreach and support for local veterans.

“Right now, we are in the process of trying to get some grants to get property and build our post,” Vaughn said. “It will give us more opportunities to reach out to vets, homeless vets, vets that need someone to talk to. We’ll also be cooking and trying to take care of the vets the best way we can.”

For one Vietnam War veteran, the day was a powerful reminder of the gratitude owed to all who have served.

“Tell a veteran thank you, that’s all,” he said. “And if you see him with his head down, tell him thank you, because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you," Arnold Gregoire says.

