Lafayette firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at Dien's Auto Salvage, located at 6157 Johnston Street, just after 3:15 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2024.

A motorist driving by on Johnston Street reported the fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found five vehicles and a utility trailer on fire in the business's parking lot.

They were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.