Vacant house destroyed in Lafayette fire, neighboring home damaged

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A vacant home on SW Evangeline Thruway was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday, while a neighboring occupied house sustained minor damage, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of SW Evangeline Thruway at 12:04 a.m. after multiple 911 callers reported flames coming from the vacant home near Sixth Street. As crews arrived, additional calls indicated that the fire had begun to spread to the house next door.

Firefighters found the vacant home fully engulfed in flames, with fire impinging on the neighboring residence. Crews acted quickly to contain the blaze, minimizing damage to the occupied home.

The residents of the neighboring house escaped without injuries, though the side of their home sustained minor fire damage.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated inside the vacant home, but the cause remains under investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.