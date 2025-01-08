Vacant house burns; firefighters believe someone was squatting

Lafayette firefighters put out a fire in a vacant house on Cameron Street Wednesday morning.

They were called to the house in the 1100 block around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and found some light smoking coming from the house, which is vacant.

They found a small fire in a bedroom, and a man in the room sleeping on a mattress. They woke the man up to get him out of the smoke-filled house. The fire had burned a small hole in the floor, but the damage was contained to that room.

There were obvious signs that the man has been squatting in the vacant dwelling, firefighters say. Two other old fires were found during the investigation. They're not sure what type of open flame cause the damage; likely a candle.

Lafayette Police Department arrived on scene to assist with trespassing.

Firefighters boarded the door and window up prior to leaving the scene.

