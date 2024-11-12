UPDATE: Water infrastructure project in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. — A major water infrastructure upgrade takes shape in Carencro as the city tackles its aging water system.

Earlier this year, city officials revealed plans to replace century-old, outdated cast iron pipes with thousands of new plastic piping.

KATC covered this story in April; click here to read that past article.

Charlotte Clavier, mayor of Carencro, tells KATC, "We are making progress and are excited about what the new infrastructure will mean to our residents and businesses."

According to Clavier, 90% of the new piping has been installed underground. The project also includes reconstructing sidewalks around the city to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance standards.

Construction crews at the site also say they are ahead of schedule and expect to complete the project by February 2025.

Brian Viator's home on Saint Peter Street is right next to the ongoing construction. His son also owns a salon on the same street. Viator says he doesn’t mind the work, especially if it means a better water system for neighbors like him. Yet, he can't wait for it to be finished.

“With progress, you’re gonna have to deal with it,” said Viater. “We’re just holding down the fort. Everything is going good, and it won’t be too much longer.”

