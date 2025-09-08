UPDATE: Testimony begins today in bribery trial

UPDATE: A jury has been selected, and opening statements are set to begin Monday afternoon in the trial of Gary Haynes, a state prosecutor accused of federal bribery and obstruction charges.

Haynes was indicted last fall, accused of conspiracy, bribery and obstruction charges. To read the indictment, scroll down. He's accused of using his position over the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Pretrial Diversion program to solicit bribes from companies that provided required programs to people who participated in the program.

On Monday, the court and attorneys in the case questioned several dozen potential jurors before seating a jury of six women and six men, plus two male and one female alternates. Of those jurors, two are black and the rest are white. Two alternates are black and one is white.

During their discussion with jurors, both sides read their list of witnesses. Among those on the government's list are District Attorney Don Landry, former District Attorney Keith Stutes and several attorneys. On the defendant's list are several local attorneys, including former Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and former City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, and former city court judge Michelle Odinet. On both lists are a drug court coordinator and a non-attorney employee of the District Attorney's Office.

Before jury selection began, U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph heard a Motion to Quash from four Acadiana attorneys who had been issued subpoenas but wanted them thrown out.

Barry Salinger, Allyson Melancon and Donald Cleveland, all criminal defense attorneys, and Assistant District Attorney Lance Beal all asked the court to quash their subpoenas.

The court was not receptive.

"I am not going to quash any subpoenas today," Joseph said, after stating that he had read their motions.

If there are any issues with attorney-client privilege, they can be raised during testimony and dealt with there, he said.

He said he had reviewed the legal argument raised in the Motions, and found that those rules applied to document-related subpoenas, not testimonial ones. He told the attorneys they would be under the rule of sequestration starting immediately, meaning they were not allowed to talk about the case with anyone.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke Walker is prosecuting the case, and Lake Charles attorney and former federal prosecutor Todd Clemons is defending Haynes.

If convicted on all six charges, Haynes faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison and fines of up to $1.5 million or more; the conspiracy to launder money allows a fine twice the value of any money he's convicted of trying to launder.

KATC Investigates has been covering this case for several years; here's some background on this case:

The indictment alleges that Haynes, 66, of Lafayette, conspired with Dusty Guidry, Leonard Franques, and others to solicit bribes and kickbacks and to accept things of value while Haynes was an Assistant District Attorney in the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Guidry and Franques already have pleaded guilty, along with a business owner, Joseph Prejean. Franques pleaded guilty on January 12, 2024, to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Guidry pleaded guilty on March 23, 2023, to two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Prejean pleaded guilty in December 2023 to conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official in the Lafayette Parish District Attorney's Office. All three men are scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

Guidry, Franques and Prejean all are set to testify during the trial.

According to the indictment, Haynes oversaw the D.A.’s Office’s Pretrial Intervention (PTI) program–a program that offered an alternative to criminal prosecution for certain criminal offenders. Haynes approved defendants to participate in the program and then directed them to take classes from Franques’ companies.

Haynes is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, two counts of using his cell phone in aid of bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and obstruction of justice.

After his indictment, we reached out to Clemons, who sent us the following statement:

"Gary is relieved that he can finally commence the process of clearing his good name. Gary is a good and hardworking man. He served the citizens of Lafayette Parish with distinction for many years. He has lived under the cloud, and the enormous stress, of overtly being investigated by our federal government for well over two years.

"The prosecutors authored an Indictment that tells a false story. A falsehood created by weak and less than honorable men pressured into cooperating with the Department of Justice. Gary Joseph Haynes is an honorable man of integrity. He will stand tall and fight these false allegations until he is exonerated by twelve of his peers."

Here's a copy of the indictment against Haynes:

KATC Investigates has been covering this case for more than two years. To read more background, click here and here.