UPDATE: Services set for Coach James Simmons

LAFAYETTE PARISH — UPDATE: Services have been set for Coach James Simmons.

Visitation will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday May 17 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 1501 Willow Street.

The services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Louisiana coaches and athletes are honoring the life and legacy of James Simmons, a respected career coach and hall of fame inductee who passed away over the weekend.

Simmons’ career in athletics began in 1970 at Crowley High School and later continued at Acadiana High. He eventually became the Lafayette Parish Athletics Director and, later, an auditor for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), a role he held until retirement.

Tommy Badon, head track and field coach at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, who worked closely with Simmons for years, said Simmons stood out early on.

“I remember how far ahead he was from other coaches in the area...” Badon said.

Over the years, Simmons wore many hats — transitioning from coach to administrator, and finally to a leadership role at the LHSAA.

“Coach had multiple careers — went from coach to administrator, ended up working for LHSAA, and he would come every year. Just a great man,” Badon said.

Badon said Simmons was known for doing the right thing, even when it was difficult.

“When he was an auditor for the LHSAA, he had to make some very uncomfortable decisions for people not doing the right thing — but he did it anyway, and I think that's his biggest legacy,” he said.

Simmons also inspired a generation of younger coaches across Louisiana, including Badon himself.

“He was one of the guys — when I was a young coach — to say, I want to be like him. He was hard on his kids but fair,” Badon said.




