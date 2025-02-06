UPDATE: Second arrest made in Lafayette's first homicide of the year

A second arrest has been made in regards to Saturday night’s homicide.

Aerial Biagas has been arrested and booked on warrants charging her with one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal discharge of a weapon.

Yesterday, a woman also was booked in connection with Lafayette's first homicide of the year.

Markeisha Lawrence, 26, has been booked with second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon.

She's accused in connection with the Saturday shooting on Arthur Street that left Tameron Willis, 15, dead. We talked to Tameron's dad; to see that story click here or watch here:

Teenager killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2025

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on February 1 in the 200 block of Arthur Street. Police found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, and he died at the scene despite medical efforts.

Ms. Lawrence has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further updates will be released as information becomes available.