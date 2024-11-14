UPDATE: Second arrest made in KOK shooting

Lafayette Police have arrested a second St. Martinville man in connection with Saturday's shooting at University Avenue restaurant that left two dead and two wounded.

Trevon Charles, 26, has been booked with two counts first-degree murder and two counts attempted first-degree murder. Police already arrested Dylon Doucet, 26, who was booked earlier this week on the same charges. Both men are from St. Martinville.

The victims who died have been identified as Corey Mouton, 26, of Carencro and Jamir Carmouche, 24, of Lafayette.

To see our story on the shooting, click here.