UPDATE: What's happening at the Lafayette Parish School Board

Here are updates from our crews who are at the board meeting:

4:42 p.m.: Board members question CSG whether students are being removed from an A school to a D performing school with the rezoning.Over 3,000 students will have to be rezoned if the changes are approved.CSG recommends 6 schools taken offline but reminds residents, "that doesn't mean they will be closed."

4:19 p.m.: Board approves more time for parents to speak following opposition on time limitations on public comment for agenda items. Public opinion no longer restricted to one hour per agenda item.

4:13 p.m.: "Silencing the people of Lafayette Parish is not going to help with this situation,” Duson Police Chief Kip Judice on meeting. "I think there is an issue when you put a time limit on topics that affect the entire Parish."

4:08 p.m.: 1 hour for public comment per agenda item. Lafayette Parish Association of Educators first to speak at meeting opposing limitation of public comments. Asking for parents, and educators to be heard during meeting

4:06 p.m. Board members have voted on other items, and they've moved on to the consultants' recommendations.

4 p.m.: The meeting has started, you can watch it here:

3:31 p.m.: Parents not allowed to bring posters inside meeting. Announcement made by LPSS official

3:30 p.m.: Growing crowd outside of Lafayette Parish School System ahead of tonight’s much anticipated school board meeting. Board members are expected to vote on several recommendations from a district optimization review including closing several schools. Doors open at 3:30pm, the meeting starts at 4:00pm at 202 Rue Iberville.

Our crews have taken some pictures of how the scene looks as of 3:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 4 p.m.