UPDATE: LSP releases more information about officer-involved shooting

State Police have released more information about an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night in Scott.

Troopers say that Scott Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Angler Drive around 10 p.m. on Saturday to investigate a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived they found a man armed with a knife. One officer tried to use a Taser, but it wasn't effective, troopers say. A second officer shot the man.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during this incident.

Lafayette City Metro Forensics Unit assisted Louisiana State Police investigators with processing the scene.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) was requested to investigate this officer-involved shooting. Lafayette Metro Crime

Scene assisted Louisiana State Police investigators with processing the scene, and investigators are working to gather further information. Troopers say that anyone with information and/or pictures and video is asked to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 337-332-8080.

In addition to the option above, troopers say citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is an active investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.