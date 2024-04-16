Watch Now
UPDATE: Lajaunie Road Bridge closure postponed to 2025

KATC
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 16, 2024
LAFAYETTE, La. — The closure of the Lajaunie Road Bridge - between Maryview Farm Road and E. Gloria Switch Road - has been pushed back.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), the closure has been delayed by approximately seven months.

LCG officials had previously issued a notice that the start date for the closure would be April 17, 2024, but that date is now January 1, 2025

