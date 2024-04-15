Lajaunie Road Bridge to close for nine months

LAFAYETTE, La. — Beginning Wednesday, April 17, the Lajaunie Road Bridge - between Maryview Farm Road and E. Gloria Switch Road - will be closed for construction.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), the closure is expected to last nine months.

LCG officials have provided the following detours:

Detours for those approaching from the south of the bridge will be Maryview Farm Road, E. Butcher Switch Road, 1-49 Frontage Road, Hector Connoly Road, Beau Bassin Road and E. Gloria Switch Road.

Detours for those approaching from the north of the bridge will be E. Gloria Switch Road, Beau Bassin Road, Hector Connoly Road, I-49 Frontage Road, E. Butcher Switch Road and Maryview Farm Road.