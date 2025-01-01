UPDATE: Lafayette native among those killed in New Orleans attack

A Lafayette son and former St. Thomas More football player was one of the people who died today following the attack in the French Quarter.

STM officials confirm to KATC that Tiger Bech, 28, died of injuries sustained in the attack.

St. Thomas More Catholic High School announced his death in a message, and said the school will host a Rosary Prayer Service for him and his family today, Wednesday January 1, at 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the school chapel.

"Please keep the Bech family in your prayers during this time," the statement reads.

It describes Bech as a 2015 graduate who was a standout in football, lacrosse and track and field.

Bech played for STM before he went on to graduate from Princeton, where he also played ball, our media partners at The Advocate report. He was working in New York for a brokerage firm and was visiting his home state for the holidays, the newspaper reports.

