UPDATE: Going to the vigil? Here's what you need to know

The public is invited to attend a vigil tonight to honor Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette, who died in the line of duty last week.

The event will be today, Tuesday July 30th, at 6pm at the Lafayette Police Department located at 900 E. University Ave. Lafayette, LA 70503.

The police department asks that attendees park at UL's parking garage, 714 W. Taft Street. The garage will open for the public at 5 p.m., and shuttles will be available to bring you to the vigil, and then to bring you back to the garage after it's over.

Coolidge Street from University Avenue to Tulane Avenue will be closed, and there will be very limited parking at the Police Department.