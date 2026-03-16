UPDATE: Deputies say man killed wife, young son, then himself

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Detectives are investigating what appears to have been a double murder-suicide Sunday afternoon.

Patrol deputies responded to the 500 block of Braxton Dr. in unincorporated Youngsville in reference to three deceased individuals. Based on the initial investigation, detectives say 36-year-old Brett Richardson shot and killed his wife Kasie Richardson, 33, and his 6-year-old son before turning the gun on himself. No one else was at the residence when the shooting took place.

This case remains under investigation, no further details are available at this time.

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