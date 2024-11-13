UPDATE: Arrest made in KOK shooting

Lafayette Police have booked a St. Martinville man in connection with the Saturday shooting on University that left two dead and two wounded.

Dylon Doucet, 26, was booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that happened at a restaurant in the 400 block of East University late Saturday.

The victims who died have been identified as Corey Mouton, 26, of Carencro and Jamir Carmouche, 24, of Lafayette.

