UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal shooting of CHS student

An arrest has been made in Friday’s shooting on Bradford Dr. that left a Carencro High School student dead. Malikai Doucet, 19, was arrested and booked with Second Degree Murder following the shooting in which 18-year-old Jaylon Joiner was killed. This case remains under investigation, additional arrests are expected, deputies say. You can see our story about the shooting here: https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/victim-shot-while-exiting-school-bus-sheriffs-office-investigating And our story about a vigil that was held for Joiner here: https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/lpsb-members-attend-prayer-vigil-dedicated-to-slain-carencro-high-student