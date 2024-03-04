Watch Now
UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal shooting of CHS student

Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 04, 2024
An arrest has been made in Friday’s shooting on Bradford Dr. that left a Carencro High School student dead.

Malikai Doucet, 19, was arrested and booked with Second Degree Murder following the shooting in which 18-year-old Jaylon Joiner was killed.

This case remains under investigation, additional arrests are expected, deputies say. 

