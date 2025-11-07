Upcoming cold front brings fire safety reminders

SCOTT, La. — A cold front is expected to move into Acadiana early next week, and local fire officials are urging residents to take precautions as temperatures drop.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the department typically sees an increase in residential fires during colder months, often caused by overloaded circuits or improperly maintained fireplaces.

“We do have a couple of fires each year as a result of chimneys not being properly cleaned, as well as overloaded circuits,” Sonnier said.

To stay safe while keeping warm, officials recommend:

Burning only dry, seasoned wood.

Having fireplaces and chimneys inspected and cleaned before use.

Allowing ashes to cool completely before disposing of them.

Sonnier emphasized that preparation may help prevent tragedy.

“We just want to remind people to prepare today for the first significant cool snap of the season,” he said. “Get ready today so you can protect your family tomorrow.”

Space heaters are another common source of heat, as well as a potential danger during winter months.

Fire officials advise residents to:

Plug heaters directly into wall outlets, not power strips.

Keep heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, such as bedding or curtains.

Never leave heaters, candles or fireplaces unattended.

For residents who need smoke detectors, the Scott Fire Department offers free installation services.

“If you need a smoke detector, we’ll come out and install it to make sure you and your family are safe,” Sonnier said.

To learn more about the department’s smoke detector program, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

