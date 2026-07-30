United Way's Early Head Start Center marks 15 years in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — United Way's Lafayette Early Head Start Center celebrated its 15th anniversary with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

"So, we serve 103 families every year, and we're just excited that we've been able to do that for 15 years. We still see our children from 15 years ago, and see where they are," said Heather Blanchard, CEO of United Way of Acadiana.

The program, along with a second location in Abbeville, provides federally funded child care for families in the ALICE population — a designation that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed.

"These are folks who work and who have jobs— a lot of times two or three jobs— but still have a hard time making ends meet," she said.

In addition to child care, the program provides diapers, wipes, and formula for the children.

"Helps them get ahead because childcare can be as expensive as college these days, and so really give them that start they need and get those children that start. So, by the time they get to kindergarten, they're ready to learn," Blanchard said.